Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (SPMV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1376 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:SPMV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.15. 14 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 million, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.72.
Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Company Profile
