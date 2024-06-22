Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1036 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of XSHQ stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $38.66. 40,911 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $144.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF
