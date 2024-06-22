Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for June 21st (BP, CLFD, CNC, ERO, HE, HTBI, JD, KLAC, KODK, PVH)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 21st:

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Centene (NYSE:CNC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

