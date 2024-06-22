iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned about 0.11% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 274,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after acquiring an additional 68,270 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,481 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 47,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,498,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,537. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.47.

