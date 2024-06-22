iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,667,000 after purchasing an additional 501,238 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,102,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,740,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,476,000.

Shares of IEI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.76. 835,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,100. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.48. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $117.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

