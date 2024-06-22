iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,648 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,832,000. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,228,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,618,000 after purchasing an additional 254,941 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. 169,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1497 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.