iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Bull Oak Capital LLC

Bull Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 11.7% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. 5,952,034 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

