iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,500 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $65,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,952,034 shares. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.97.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

