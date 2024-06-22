iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Moller Wealth Partners

Moller Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.4% of Moller Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,439,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $547.01. 5,107,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $525.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.46. The company has a market cap of $472.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.