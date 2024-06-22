iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 384.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 84,124 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,246 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

