iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.06. 50,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 47,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTL Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

