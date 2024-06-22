iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,593 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC owned 2.23% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

IGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.97. 98,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $41.92.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

