iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,710,000. EQ LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $102.26. The company had a trading volume of 421,975 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average is $100.04. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

