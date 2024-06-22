iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Park Avenue Securities LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,952,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $320,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after buying an additional 911,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after buying an additional 744,380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,387,000 after buying an additional 550,321 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 806,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,645,000 after buying an additional 422,241 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.05. The company had a trading volume of 924,306 shares. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.90.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

