iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is Park Avenue Securities LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,459 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 1.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 1.03% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $142,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,731 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after buying an additional 81,615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,407,000 after buying an additional 160,092 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,759,000 after buying an additional 363,201 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after buying an additional 393,079 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.37. 1,179,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,848. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $154.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.71.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

