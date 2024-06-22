IWG (LON:IWG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 172.40 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.20). Approximately 2,817,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,686,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.50 ($2.24).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.73) price target on shares of IWG in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get IWG alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IWG

IWG Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 188.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 184.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -826.19, a P/E/G ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,170.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.39.

In other news, insider Francois Pauly bought 20,000 shares of IWG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £37,000 ($47,013.98). In other IWG news, insider Mark Dixon sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.49), for a total value of £68,600,000 ($87,166,454.89). Also, insider Francois Pauly bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £37,000 ($47,013.98). 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IWG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.