Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Reduced by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,018. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.69.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.