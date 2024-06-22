Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Jammin Java shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 14,130 shares traded.
Jammin Java Stock Performance
Jammin Java Company Profile
Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jammin Java
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Jammin Java Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jammin Java and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.