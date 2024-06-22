Jayne Shaw Purchases 725,000 Shares of BCAL Diagnostics Limited (ASX:BDX) Stock

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (ASX:BDX – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Shaw bought 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,850.00 ($50,894.04).

BCAL Diagnostics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.77.

BCAL Diagnostics Company Profile

BCAL Diagnostics Limited, a screening and diagnostic company, engages in developing a non-invasive blood test for the detection of breast cancer. It develops BCAL test, a lipid biomarker blood test with the potential to be used for breast cancer prevention, screening, and monitoring; and in vitro diagnostic test (IVD) that confirms a fingerprint of lipid biomarkers extracted from patient's blood plasma to diagnose the presence of breast cancer cells in a patient's body.

