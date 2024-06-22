Jayne Shaw Purchases 725,000 Shares of BCAL Diagnostics Limited (ASX:BDX) Stock

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (ASX:BDX – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Shaw bought 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,850.00 ($50,894.04).
BCAL Diagnostics Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.77.
BCAL Diagnostics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BCAL Diagnostics
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for BCAL Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCAL Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.