John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.81

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and traded as low as $26.78. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 56,514 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 91,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

