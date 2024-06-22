JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.8% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $68,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

NYSE JPM opened at $196.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $563.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

