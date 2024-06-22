Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Just Eat plc (OTCMKTS:JSTTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 4,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
Just Eat Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10.
About Just Eat
Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Just Eat
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.