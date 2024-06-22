Kaspa Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $3.58 billion and approximately $39.53 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,993,276,283 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,990,062,882.276787 with 23,990,072,829.61904 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.14640593 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $41,864,871.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

