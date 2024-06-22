Kava Trading Down 16.9% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $500.67 million and $6.79 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00040154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010551 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,222 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

