Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KMT

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennametal

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 2,552.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 171.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 21,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 67,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE KMT opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Kennametal

(Get Free Report

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.