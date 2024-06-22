Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $7.59 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KGC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.23. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $8.27.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

