Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.18

Shares of Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.18 and traded as low as $7.28. Klabin shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 246 shares changing hands.

Klabin Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $894.74 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Klabin S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Klabin Increases Dividend

About Klabin

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.1157 dividend. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.81%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

