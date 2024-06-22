Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Cap of $47.91 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $47.91 million and $1.92 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00040507 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00031218 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,076,199 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

