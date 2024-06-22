Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.36.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.94. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

