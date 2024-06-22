Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Trading Down 1.7%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 18,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 40,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Laramide Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

