Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.63

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and traded as low as $14.53. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 108,102 shares changing hands.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.34.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

