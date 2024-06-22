Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up approximately 1.9% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.3% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $198.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $151.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,883,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,238. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.92. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

