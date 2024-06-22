LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 193 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Jun 22nd, 2024

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCGFree Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.9% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $68.12 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $70.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

