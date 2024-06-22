LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

