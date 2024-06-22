LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.