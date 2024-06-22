LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $452,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after acquiring an additional 351,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA IVE opened at $182.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
