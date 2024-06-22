LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $485,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Separately, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $832,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $36.58 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

