LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 221 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 595,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,804,000 after acquiring an additional 102,734 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $884.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $798.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $727.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $905.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

