LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 3,523 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,161,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 128,298 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 522,255 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

TFLO stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

