Liberty Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 1.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,753,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,223. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC raised their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

