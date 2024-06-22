Liberty Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

STZ stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,900. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.