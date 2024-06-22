Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFNM. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,706. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

