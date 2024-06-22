Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.33. The stock had a trading volume of 872,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,554. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $127.69 and a 1 year high of $191.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

