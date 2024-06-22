Liberty Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,767,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,109,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,395,000 after buying an additional 649,857 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,524,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,176,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 955,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 357,775 shares during the period.

BATS:DISV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 283,909 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

