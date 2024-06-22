Liberty Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $260,560,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,170 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,272,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.17.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $281.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,746. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

