Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $38.48 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,592,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

