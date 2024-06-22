Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $38.48 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,592,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,560,809.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00451647 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $10.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
