Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $319.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.45.

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $248.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $231.36 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 413.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 492,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,383,000 after acquiring an additional 45,977 shares during the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

