Loop Capital Lowers Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $370.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $382.80.

Get Pool alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on POOL

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $337.92 on Tuesday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $308.45 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.