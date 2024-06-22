Louise Beardmore Sells 4,197 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore sold 4,197 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,017 ($12.92), for a total transaction of £42,683.49 ($54,235.69).
Louise Beardmore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Louise Beardmore acquired 18 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($12.78) per share, with a total value of £181.08 ($230.09).
Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,009.50 ($12.83) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,046.07. United Utilities Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 896.76 ($11.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,228.42, a P/E/G ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.39.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UU shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.63) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
