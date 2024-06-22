Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Threadgill Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Threadgill Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 3.8% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 38,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE LOW traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,537,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,796. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.79. The firm has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

